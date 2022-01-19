MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $65,542,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB opened at $387.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 0.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.