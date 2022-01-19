MoonSwap Price Tops $0.0808 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $39,917.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00328736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001105 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000876 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003518 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 34,914,717 coins and its circulating supply is 34,894,412 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

