Morgan Stanley Boosts Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target to CHF 165

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from CHF 152 to CHF 165 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.33.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.