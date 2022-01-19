Morgan Stanley Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $197.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

