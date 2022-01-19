Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $105.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.65.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.44. 509,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,527,926. The stock has a market cap of $171.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

