Morgan Stanley Upgrades Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCW. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $24.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 82.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 290.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 264,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 197,032 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

