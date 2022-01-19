Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Shares Down 1.7%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 8,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 35,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Mountain Province Diamonds had a positive return on equity of 52.33% and a negative net margin of 47.48%.

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

