MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.76. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.91 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSA. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

