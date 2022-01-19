Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) PT Raised to GBX 225

Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($3.07) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

MLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.73) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.73) target price on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Mueller Industries stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 192.71. The firm has a market cap of £575.76 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39. Mueller Industries has a one year low of GBX 177 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 204 ($2.78).

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

