Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.57. Murphy Oil posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after buying an additional 3,809,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after buying an additional 592,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 296,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,116,000 after buying an additional 562,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. 160,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,795. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

