Must Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 92,554 Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YSG. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $751.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.39. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $208.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. Research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

