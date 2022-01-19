Must Asset Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Intellicheck makes up 1.1% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $144,391. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

