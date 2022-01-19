Must Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.05 Million in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 936,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi comprises approximately 3.9% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth $92,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth about $15,776,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth about $25,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

HEPS opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

