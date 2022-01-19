Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.38.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $247.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.94 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

