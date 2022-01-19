Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Mattel by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 141,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

