Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Boston Partners raised its stake in Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $249,188,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $131,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 153.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,832 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

