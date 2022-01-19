Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $123.22 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

