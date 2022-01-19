Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,838,000 after acquiring an additional 144,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,367,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,465,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.