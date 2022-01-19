Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 586 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,344,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,896,000 after purchasing an additional 172,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE DXC opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.