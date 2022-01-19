NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ NAOV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. 347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,030. NanoVibronix has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 185.03% and a negative net margin of 1,268.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NanoVibronix by 61.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 117,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoVibronix by 37.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 37,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NanoVibronix by 146.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NanoVibronix in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NanoVibronix by 24.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

