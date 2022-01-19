NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ NAOV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. 347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,030. NanoVibronix has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.
NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 185.03% and a negative net margin of 1,268.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.
NanoVibronix Company Profile
NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.
