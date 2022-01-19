National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Update

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NAUH remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. National American University has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.
National American University Company Profile
