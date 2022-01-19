National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Update

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NAUH remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. National American University has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Get National American University alerts:

National American University Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education and development of real estate. It operates through the NAU and Other segments. The NAU segment contains the revenues and expenses associated with the university operations. The Other segment involves in the real estate services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for National American University Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.