National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GFL. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.08.

TSE GFL opened at C$42.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The firm has a market cap of C$13.73 billion and a PE ratio of -15.37. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$35.28 and a 52-week high of C$54.01.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.95%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.