National Bank Financial Lowers IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$4.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.21.

IMG stock opened at C$3.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 457.14. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.45.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

