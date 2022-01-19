National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 42.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 187,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 114,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 234,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

