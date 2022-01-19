National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Gap Down to $68.53

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.53, but opened at $66.65. National HealthCare shares last traded at $66.65, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 63.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 57.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 13.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1,021.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

