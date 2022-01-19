NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 52-Week High at $251.30

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251.30 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 250.80 ($3.42), with a volume of 1495606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248.20 ($3.39).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.55) to GBX 300 ($4.09) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 260 ($3.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 260 ($3.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 292.50 ($3.99).

The company has a market cap of £28.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 226.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 217.28.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.93), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($172,310.96).

About NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

