NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

NCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NCR stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 986,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NCR will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the third quarter worth $80,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

