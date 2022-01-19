Neil Murphy Sells 500,000 Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) insider Neil Murphy sold 500,000 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.96), for a total value of £2,550,000 ($3,479,328.69).

LON:BYIT opened at GBX 498.20 ($6.80) on Wednesday. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 346 ($4.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 588.50 ($8.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 552.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 515.69.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.87) price objective for the company.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.