Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.06.

NFLX opened at $510.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $611.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.48. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.