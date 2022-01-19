Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Lessened by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,513,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,374 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up approximately 1.5% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $145,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

NBIX stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

