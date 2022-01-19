Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00095585 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

