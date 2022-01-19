Neutrino Token Market Cap Achieves $29.69 Million (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Neutrino Token coin can now be purchased for $13.45 or 0.00032148 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $29.69 million and approximately $195,076.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00065455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.55 or 0.07394139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,851.80 or 1.00065774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00066310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,208,530 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

