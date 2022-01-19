Neutrino USD (USDN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.96 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $527.66 million and $10.96 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00057876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.21 or 0.07398790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,013.07 or 0.99527825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00066667 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007609 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 534,041,937 coins and its circulating supply is 534,041,343 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

