New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Shares Down 0.4%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 130,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

