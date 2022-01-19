New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,933 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 203.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 178,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 154.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.