New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,898 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

NYSE CARS opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.