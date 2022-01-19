New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

FOR opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $927.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

