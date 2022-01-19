New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTS. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 128.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 716,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 252,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 98.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

GTS stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

