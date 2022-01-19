New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 35,125 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,125 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cerus were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 311,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 39.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 58,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth $617,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 647,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 14.9% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 584,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $873,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $670,187.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,500. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

CERS opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

