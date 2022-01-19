New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,560 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zogenix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZGNX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $875.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

