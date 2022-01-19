NewYorkCoin Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $3.14 million and $3,926.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00324501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003528 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

