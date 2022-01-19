NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Holdings Raised by Kabouter Management LLC

Kabouter Management LLC lifted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. NICE comprises approximately 20.3% of Kabouter Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $35,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.05. 1,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.08.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

