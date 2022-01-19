Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $88.67.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver Pierce Smith acquired 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 142.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 17.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

