Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 2,032 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

