Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $668.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.82. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $435.77 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.56.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

