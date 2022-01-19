Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $240.69 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $634,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,691 shares of company stock worth $10,330,553. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

