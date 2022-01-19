Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 21.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.18.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $172.85 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.67 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average of $245.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.