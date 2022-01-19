Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

In related news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.