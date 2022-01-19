Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,691 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,103 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth about $47,970,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $40,882,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 73.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 457,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.45.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

