NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,400 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 227.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 88.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XPeng by 103.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in XPeng by 104.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,228,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,989 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XPEV opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

